LIVE Election 2021: PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Puducherry today to seek support for the NDA in the union territory for the April 6 Assembly elections.
This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally here on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day. Modi will also address an election meeting today at Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu from where BJP State unit president L Murugan is contesting.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Assam and Kerala, respectively, from today.
Rahul Gandhi will be pitching for the party candidates in Assam where the Congress is heading a multi-party alliance and eyeing a comeback.
The first phase of voting in the northeastern state was held on Saturday and the next round is on Thursday. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings and hold roadshows in Kerala.
