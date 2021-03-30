LIVE Election 2021: PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister will address a poll rally in Puducherry today to seek support for the NDA in the union territory for the April 6 Assembly

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally here on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day. Modi will also address an election meeting today at Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu from where State unit president L Murugan is contesting.

Congress leader and his sister and General Secretary will be campaigning in Assam and Kerala, respectively, from today.

will be pitching for the party candidates in Assam where the Congress is heading a multi-party alliance and eyeing a comeback.

The first phase of voting in the northeastern state was held on Saturday and the next round is on Thursday. Meanwhile, is scheduled to address public meetings and hold roadshows in Kerala.

