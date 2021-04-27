Assembly polls: EC bans victory processions on or after counting of votes

The on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where were held, sources said citing an order.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said.

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.

