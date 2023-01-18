Assembly polls in Tripura on Feb 16; in Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27: ECI

-
Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.
While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.
The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.
While Tripura has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in power in Nagaland. The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.
