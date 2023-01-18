JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

ECI to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura today
Business Standard

Assembly polls in Tripura on Feb 16; in Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27: ECI

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each

Topics
Assembly polls | Assembly elections | Election Commission of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.

While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

While Tripura has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in power in Nagaland. The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY