JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Punjab Elections » News

Denied BJP ticket, Utpal Parrikar to fight from Panaji as independent

UP Assembly polls: 51 candidates file nominations on last day in Mathura
Business Standard

Assembly polls: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma fielded from Pathankot

Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot.

Topics
BJP | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been fielded from Pathankot for the February 20 state Assembly polls, said the party in a statement released late Friday night.

Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, nine Dalits and two women, for the election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP earlier used to fight 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 22 2022. 01:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU