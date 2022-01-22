Assembly polls: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma fielded from Pathankot

chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been fielded from Pathankot for the February 20 state Assembly polls, said the party in a statement released late Friday night.

Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot.

Earlier in the day, the released its first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, nine Dalits and two women, for the election to the 117-member Assembly.

The is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP earlier used to fight 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

