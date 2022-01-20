Sanyukt Samaj Morcha allies with SSP; Chaduni faction to contest 10 seats

The two farmer groups -- Balbir Singh Rajewal-led political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Gurnam Singh Chaduni's Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) -- have entered into an alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said that his party will contest 10 seats.

"Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats," Gurnam Singh Chaduni told media persons on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Wednesday released another list of 17 candidates for the

Until now, SSM has announced 47 candidates for the elections scheduled for February 20. The SSM and Gurnaam Singh Charuni's Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) have announced 57 candidates so far.

The polls to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab will be held on February 20.

