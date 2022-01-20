Sanyukt Samaj Morcha allies with SSP; Chaduni faction to contest 10 seats

-
ALSO READ
SKM member Gurnam Chaduni floats political outfit to fight Punjab polls
Punjab: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader Rajewal rules out alliance with AAP
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway following detention of BKU chief
-
The two farmer groups -- Balbir Singh Rajewal-led political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Gurnam Singh Chaduni's Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) -- have entered into an alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.
SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said that his party will contest 10 seats.
"Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats," Gurnam Singh Chaduni told media persons on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Wednesday released another list of 17 candidates for the Punjab elections.
Until now, SSM has announced 47 candidates for the elections scheduled for February 20. The SSM and Gurnaam Singh Charuni's Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) have announced 57 candidates so far.
The polls to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab will be held on February 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU