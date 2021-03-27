Assembly polls: Shah urges people to vote in large numbers in WB, Assam

-
ALSO READ
Efforts made to ensure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is forgotten: Amit Shah
Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'
Shah pays homage to Khudiram Bose, offers prayers at Siddheshwari Temple
PM Modi, Amit Shah assured CM about steps on state border flare-up: Assam
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women's empowerment
-
As polling for the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began on Saturday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to vote fearlessly for the development of the states.
On the West Bengal elections, Shah tweeted: "I appeal to voters of the first phase to vote in record numbers fearlessly to restore the pride of Bengal."
"Your one vote will create Bengal as imagined by great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.
"Today is the first phase of polling in Assam. I appeal to all brothers and sisters, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this festival of democracy is the main pillar of the progress of Assam, so please vote," he said.
In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.
The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.
In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.
A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.
The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU