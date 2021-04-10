Bengal polls: 4 killed as CISF 'opens fire' after coming under attack

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Sitalkuchi (WB) 

Four persons were killed

as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior police officer said.

"As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village.

"A scuffle took place and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited," he said.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.

First Published: Sat, April 10 2021. 12:32 IST

