Bengal polls: Modi appeals to people to vote in record numbers in phase-IV

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 4 voting underway in 44 seats
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
PM Modi makes strong Hindutva pitch in West Bengal, slams TMC leaders
Bengal phase 2 polls: Voting amidst sporadic violence, Mamata slams EC
-
As the polling for the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections has started on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to cast their votes in record number.
"The fourth phase of polling has started in West Bengal. I urge today's voters for the record number of polling. I also request young and women voters to cast their votes in large numbers," Prime Minister tweeted in Bengali.
Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.
This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.
Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.
A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters. The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates.
The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU