Bihar Assembly elections: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

The Election Commission placed two excise superintendents under suspension while transferring four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in the state, an official said on Friday.
The Election Commission gave the directives in this regard during a review meeting held via video conference with observers of 78 assembly constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a release.
The poll panel noticed that the performance of some districts in terms of expenditure monitoring, including control on excise activities, has been dismal, said Singh quoting the Election Commission.
Excise in-charges of these districts have not demonstrated alertness and effectiveness in the seizure of liquor, which vitiates the electoral environment, Singh said.
Those who have been placed under suspension are Nitin Kumar and Bipin Kumar, excise superintendents of Arwal and Sheikhpura districts, respectively, the release said.
According to it, excise superintendents Krishna Murari (Jehanabad); Devendra Kumar (Buxar); Shailendra Choudhary (Lakhisarai); and Sanjeev Thakur (Jamui) have been transferred with immediate effect.
During the review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora asked the authorities concerned to expedite the search and seizure operations in the state in order to further improve and strengthen the electoral environment for holding free and fair polls.
The poll panel reviewed the overall poll preparations, be it the issue of training or providing facilities to elderly voters, Singh said.
