Bihar elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP

With just 10 days remaining for first phase of Bihar elections, actor-turned-politician started the election campaign for the in the state on Sunday by launching a song "Suna Ho Bihar ke Bhaiya", the remake of his original song "Jiya Ho Bihar ke Lala" from the movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Through his new song, he appealed the voters of Bihar to vote in favour of the candidates of the BJP and other alliance partners of NDA to form the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

Tiwari highlighted the achievements of the NDA government of Bihar and Narendra Modi-led government in the Center. He appealed the voters to come forward and strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar for further development of Bihar.

In his song, he mentioned about BJP's commitment to construct Ram Temple, great personalities and historically prominent places of the country.

Tiwari also targeted Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore in his song and said, "Despite so many achievements if still anyone says "Bihar Me KA Ba", I would say, his/her spectacle is defective."

Bhojpuri songs have given additional flavour to the Bihar Assembly It was first started by Neha Singh Rathore with her famous song "Bihar Me Ka Ba". Her song was a remake of original song "Mumbai Me Ka Ba" of Manoj Bajpayee. In response to her song, BJP IT cell launched a song "Bihar Me E Ba". Neha has further countered it with extended version of "Bihar Me Ka Ba". Then Maithili Thakur entered into song politics with "Bihar Me E Che". She elaborated the achievements in Mithilanchal in Maithili language and now BJP MP has entered into this.

