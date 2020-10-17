Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
After LJP shocker, Bihar witnesses intense but muted political activities
Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for seats
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will
address 12 rallies in Bihar where the three-phase assembly election will begin on October 28.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the prime minister will address the first set of rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the NDA constituent parties will attend the rallies to be addressed by Modi, he said.
On October 28, Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, Fadnavis, the BJP's Bihar election in- charge, said.
The prime minister will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1, he said.
On November 3, he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.
Screens will be put up in the nearby grounds and the assembly constituencies, Fadnavis said.
Social distancing norms would be ensured at the rallies with people having to wear face masks, besides arrangement for sanitisers being made, he said.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present in the press conference, attacked the opposition RJD, saying that fear, loot and corruption marked its regime.
Bihar will vote for the 243-member assembly in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be held on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor