Bihar election 2020 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today

Bihar election 2020 live updates: With less than five days left for Bihar to enter the first phase of Assembly 2020, the political temperature in the state is set to soar substantially. Prime Minister and leader will address a series of rallies for their respective alliances in Bihar today.

PM Modi will address three rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya and Bhagalpur to seek support for NDA nominees in different Assembly constituencies going to vote in the first phase on October 28. Bihar Chief Minister is likely to join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur.

is also slated to launch his campaign in He will address two rallies Friday -- at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, is likely to join Gandhi at Hisua.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP's manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday. It promised among other things free coronavirus vaccine for every person in the state.