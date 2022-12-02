BJP, Cong leaders claim to 'form' govt in Gujarat after 1st phase poll

A day after the first phase of voting in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat region ended, Prime Minister claimed that the was retaining power. On the other hand, the has started preparing for the government formation after claiming feedback of good performance in the phase.

The Prime Minister while addressing a public gathering in the Banaskantha district on Friday morning claimed that in the first phase elections the had performed very well. "After completing a road show in Ahmedabad, I spoke to a few people in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, and their assessment was that the was doing far well in the first phase. This indicates that the BJP is returning to power with a record number of seats in the Assembly."

He added, "Women and first-time voters have voted in BJP's favour in large numbers. Wherever we go, we hear 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'." While attacking the Congress, he said that it has worked against the development of Gujarat and kept trying to block the completion of the Narmada project.

The president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, claimed a big win for the party. The two had a closed-door meeting in Ahmedabad and discussed the outcome of the Phase-I voting. It seems the party leaders have got some feedback of gaining grounds and so discussed the formation of government, said sources.

According to the sources, is planning to project an OBC leader as the CM candidate, and one Deputy Chief Minister each from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Muslim communities.

--IANS

har/dpb

