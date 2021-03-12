BJP's Central Election Committee to meet on Saturday, finalise candidates

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

" Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT," sources said.

on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates for Assam. Similarly, the had earlier released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal

A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The polling in these states will start on March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

