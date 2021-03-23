BJP's Nandigram nominee Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals: TMC to EC

The Trinamool Congress has



lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of "harbouring criminals" in Nandigram, where he is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ruling party in the state also alleged that outsiders of the high-profile constituency have been staying at four locations there.

The TMC also charged Adhikari, the protege-turned- adversary of Banerjee, of visiting one of these locations.

"It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram," the letter dated March 22 said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien alleged in the letter that no action has been taken by the local police and sought the Election Commission's intervention into the matter.

"We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari," the letter said.

The Nandigram assembly constituency will go to the poll on April 1.

