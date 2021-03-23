BJP's Nandigram nominee Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals: TMC to EC

-
ALSO READ
Why TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari is a big catch for BJP before elections?
Suvendu, TMC locks horn over legacy of Nandigram movement
West Bengal election: BJP's Suvendu to fight Mamata in Nandigram seat
WB polls: TMC writes to EC over harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari
You'll be alone, the scene will change by Assembly elections: Shah to Mamata
-
The Trinamool Congress has
lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of "harbouring criminals" in Nandigram, where he is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The ruling party in the state also alleged that outsiders of the high-profile constituency have been staying at four locations there.
The TMC also charged Adhikari, the protege-turned- adversary of Banerjee, of visiting one of these locations.
"It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram," the letter dated March 22 said.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien alleged in the letter that no action has been taken by the local police and sought the Election Commission's intervention into the matter.
"We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari," the letter said.
The Nandigram assembly constituency will go to the poll on April 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU