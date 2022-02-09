BJP's 'sankalp' document deceptive, full of lies, says Bhagwant Mann

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Cong, SAD, BJP 'colluding' to stop AAP surge in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri
AAP's Bhagwant Mann tries to woo voters in high-stakes Dhuri battle
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
-
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dubbed as "deceptive and full of lies" an 11-point "sankalp" document of the BJP and its allies for the Punjab Assembly polls.
"It has nothing for farmers, labourers, traders, industrialists, students and the youth of Punjab," he said in a statement.
"From past experiences, we know that BJP leaders do not deliver on their election promises," said Mann, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's CM face on the polls.
The document is "deceptive and full of lies", he alleged.
The BJP and its alliance partners have promised a debt waiver for farmers having land less than five acres, MSP for fruits, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, a budget of Rs 5,000 crore for sustainable agriculture and organic farming besides free rainwater harvesting units to check depleting water table.
The BJP-led alliance had also promised fast track courts for desecration cases, free power up to 300 units and 33 per cent reservation for women in police.
The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Mann said Amarinder Singh had come to power in Punjab during the 2017 elections by promising to debt waiver to farmers.
"Amarinder Singh should tell what action he has taken on the promise of farmers' loan waiver when he was the chief minister," Mann said.
Mann said SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa had been the finance minister of Punjab and Dhindsa himself had been a long-standing partner in the NDA government at the Centre.
But the Dhindsa family has no concern about the welfare of Punjabis and they have done nothing for Punjab, he alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU