Channi only good to be a minister, not CM, Sidhu irresponsible: Amarinder

Former chief minister and Lok Congress chief attacked Congress leadership in the state saying that Congress' Chief Ministerial face is good enough to become a state minister but not CM and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "irresponsible person."

"Both Sidhu and Channi are not good for Punjab, Channi can become a minister but not CM whereas Sidhu is not a responsible person," said Amarinder.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his promise to pay Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in if chosen to power, Amarinder charged that Delhi Chief Minister should make this promise come true for the state he is ruling and then make promises in

Former Congress leader made the following comments while addressing a rally in Patiala on Tuesday.

Channi was picked up as Chief Minister after resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party. The parting was on a bitter note and Amarinder Singh has formed his own party to fight the polls.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday in Patiala announced that Channi is the Chief Ministeral candidate of the party for Punjab assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)