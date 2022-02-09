Channi only good to be a minister, not CM, Sidhu irresponsible: Amarinder

-
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh attacked Congress leadership in the state saying that Congress' Chief Ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi is good enough to become a state minister but not CM and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "irresponsible person."
"Both Sidhu and Channi are not good for Punjab, Channi can become a minister but not CM whereas Sidhu is not a responsible person," said Amarinder.
Slamming Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his promise to pay Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if chosen to power, Amarinder charged that Delhi Chief Minister should make this promise come true for the state he is ruling and then make promises in Punjab.
Former Congress leader made the following comments while addressing a rally in Patiala on Tuesday.
Channi was picked up as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party. The parting was on a bitter note and Amarinder Singh has formed his own party to fight the polls.
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday in Patiala announced that Channi is the Chief Ministeral candidate of the party for Punjab assembly polls.
Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.
