BJP spreading rumours, will form government in UP: Samajwadi Party

The on Thursday alleged that the ruling is spreading rumours of its victory in the UP Assembly polls and claimed that after the declaration of the final results, it will form next government in the state.

The alliance, as per latest trends is leading in 264 seats while the SP combine is ahead on 133 seats.

When asked about men celebrating their victory, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said, "Till now, only 50 per cent counting is over. By celebrating, the BJP is spreading rumours."



He alleged that the victory of SP candidates is not declared on the Election Commission website so that rumours could be spread.

Appealing to party workers, Patel said, "SP workers should not be disheartened and remain there at counting centres. When final results will come, the SP will win and Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister."



As per the trends BJP has gained majority and is forming the government again in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be holding a press conference later in the evening at the BJP office.

