Six days after joining BJP, Punjab MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins Congress

Just six days after joining the BJP, MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress.

Laddi on Monday said he returned to the fold here on Sunday night in the presence of AICC in-charge of affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi, the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 28 in New Delhi.

The two lawmakers had joined the in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the in-charge of the party.

