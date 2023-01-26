JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates ahead of Tripura polls

Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others met here on Thursday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others met here on Thursday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

The meeting was also attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Tripura unit core group members met at party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra's residence.

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its central election committee meeting.

The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for filling nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

In 2018, the BJP formed the government for the first time in Tripura, ending the 20-year run of the CPI(M).

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:44 IST

