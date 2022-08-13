BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats in Goa Panchayat elections held on Aug 10

-
ALSO READ
MP local body polls: Contemplation call for BJP as Cong gains vital thrust
Amazon Prime releases all episodes of Panchayat Season 2 ahead of schedule
First-ever Balika Panchayat to promote participation of girls in politics
Jharkhand records 70% turnout in third phase of panchayat elections
Jharkhand: 39,513 nominations filed for first phase of panchayat polls
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won 140 seats out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The Chief Minister also welcomed the victorious BJP candidate of the Panchayat polls.
"The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in Goa were conducted on August 10. The results have been declared, and we have won over 140 seats. Assembly, Lok Sabha and now Panchayat elections we swapped this shows our work. I am sure the Central committee will appreciate it," said Sawant.
Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that this is the first time in Goa Panchayat that any party has won so many seats.
"First time in Goa Panchayat election any party has won so many seats, this is historic win by BJP," Tanavade.
The elections were held on August 10. Goa had reported a 78.70 per cent voter turnout for the panchayat elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor