BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats in Goa Panchayat elections held on Aug 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won 140 seats out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10, said Chief Minister .

The Chief Minister also welcomed the victorious candidate of the Panchayat polls.

"The to 186 panchayat bodies in were conducted on August 10. The results have been declared, and we have won over 140 seats. Assembly, Lok Sabha and now Panchayat we swapped this shows our work. I am sure the Central committee will appreciate it," said Sawant.

President Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that this is the first time in Goa Panchayat that any party has won so many seats.

"First time in Goa Panchayat election any party has won so many seats, this is historic win by BJP," Tanavade.

The were held on August 10. Goa had reported a 78.70 per cent voter turnout for the panchayat elections.

