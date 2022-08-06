VP election today to witness fight between Jagdeep Dhankar, Margaret Alva

-
ALSO READ
Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva: Lawyer vs lawyer in vice-president polls
Mayawati announces support for NDA's V-P candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice-presidential election today
Can't just say we don't have numbers, won't fight polls: Margaret Alva
Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva slams Maharashtra guv over Mumbai remarks
-
Election for the Vice President scheduled to take place on Saturday will witness a fight between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
While the number jacks up in favour of the NDA candidate, Alva, a senior politician, has pitched for a conscious vote.
The voting will begin in Parliament House complex and MPs will cast their ballots.
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot.
The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.
The Vice President is not a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state.
If a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state is elected as Vice President, he is deemed to have vacated his seat in that House on the date he/she enters his office as Vice-President.
--IANS
miz/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor