Congress leaders ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Amit Shah

Congress leaders feel shame in saying the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai", said BJP president Amit Shah at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

"I happened to know an incident from Rajasthan where a Congress worker wanted to give the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he was interrupted and made to say 'Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai'," Shah said in Kukshi.

"This shows what is more important to a Congress leader... They are ashamed of giving out such slogans," he said.

Shah said the Congress, the country’s main opposition party, should explain what it did for the country when it was in power, before asking the BJP to give a report of its four-and-a-half years.

"Rahul baba (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) asks us to give a report of our four-and-a-half year's of performance. He and his family have been in power for four-and-a-half generations. They should be the first one to talk about their performances."

Shah said the BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh had brought huge reforms in agriculture sector but "the figures are deliberately ignored by Congress leaders".

"During the Congress regime, farmers used to get Rs 1,300 crore in the form of crop loans but Chouhan managed to increase the crop credit coverage to Rs 13,000 crore," he claimed.

The campaign for the state polls ends Monday evening and voting will take place on Wednesday.