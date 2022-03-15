Congress to review its poor performance in UP polls, plan revival

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour
Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', achievement if Cong retains its seats: Maurya
Priyanka Gandhi to kickstart virtual campaign in poll-bound UP from today
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
The Congress will review on Tuesday its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to understand its shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will chair the review meeting which will be attended by party's top state leaders.
The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls.
Sources said the meeting will discuss threadbare the performance in each of the seats in UP, where the Congress won only two seats and got a vote share of only 2.33 percent.
The party will chalk out its future plan and roadmap for Uttar Pradesh where it contested all the seats alone without any alliance.
This is the first time after many years that the Congress contested of its own.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU