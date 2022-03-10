Congress will win almost 48 seats in Uttarakhand, says Harish Rawat

-
Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Thursday asserted that his party will comfortably win the Uttarakhand Assembly elections by bagging almost 48 seats.
Talking to ANI, Rawat said, "I am confident of the victory of Congress in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats."
The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday.
The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day.
The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.
Some exit polls have also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.
Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today.
