Congress leadership, party MLAs will decide Uttarakhand CM: Poll observer

A day ahead of the counting of the votes, Congress poll observer in Uttarakhand Mohan Prakash on Wednesday said that Chief Minister will be decided by the party high commands and elected MLAs.
"High command and (party) MLAs will decide (on CM face) after discussion...We are sure of forming govt in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and getting majority numbers in Uttar Pradesh," said Prakash.
His remarks came in the wake of Congress leader Harish Rawat saying that nobody in the party has any objections to his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate.
"I do politics of struggle, not power. The party has told me that the election campaign will be led by me. We are fighting to win the elections. Nobody in the party has any objections to my name as the Chief Ministerial candidate. No party member has expressed any objection to my name," Rawat said a day ahead of polling.
Further, unleashing an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader said, "The BJP has a habit of robbing the mandate. We saw it in the viral video that came from Varanasi yesterday where EVMs were seen shifting from one place to another."
"When the mandate is not in their favour, they attempt (ballot) rigging. Our workers and senior party leaders are deployed in every district to keep an eye on EVM strong rooms and counting process," he added.
The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government in the state.
Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
