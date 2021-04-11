West Bengal elections: Clash breaks out between TMC, BJP workers in Damjur

-
-
A clash broke out allegedly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Damjur when the EVMs were being sealed after the phase IV polling in West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters, BJP candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee said, "Suddenly some TMC goons attacked our people here. The attackers belong to other community."
The fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections culminated today evening with a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent.
Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.
Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.
Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.
Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.
