Counting of votes for Manipur assembly by-elections on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt
Nine including 3 BJP MLAs withdraw support from N Biren-led govt in Manipur
BJP-led govt wins trust vote in Manipur; 8 Cong MLAs skip proceedings
Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led coalition govt in Manipur
BJP-led coalition, Congress brace for trust vote in Manipur Assembly
-
All arrangements were completed
for counting of votes polled in four assembly constituencies of Manipur, where by-elections were held last week, on Tuesday, officials said.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed in the counting centres where the administration put in place tight security arrangements.
Counting will start at 8 am, officials said.
The by-elections held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of the four constituencies - Lilong, Wangjing-Tentha, Saitu and Wangoi - resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP.
More than 91 per cent of the 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-polls in which 11 candidates were in the fray.
The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.
In Wangoi seat, the National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, has fielded its candidate against the Congress and the saffron party.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "We are confident of winning all the four seats."
The Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur assembly after the 2017 polls, have seen members deserting the party from time to time. The state now has a BJP-led government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor