Delhi: EC bars minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaign

While Thakur has been barred from campaigning for three days, Verma will not be allowed to campaign for four days

BS Web Team 

Delhi: EC bars minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaign

The Election Commission of India banned Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days for moral breach of conduct during Delhi Assembly election campaigns.

The EC also gagged BJP MP Parvesh Varma for four days for controversial remarks.

The order comes after comments at a Delhi election rally by both leaders this week. In an election rally Thakur urged a crowd to "shoot down traitors" and his colleague Verma claimed those who have mounted a weeks-long peaceful sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh against the controversial citizenship law "will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters".

The election commission had earlier ordered removal of the leaders from the list of BJP "star campaigners".

First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 14:42 IST

