Delhi: EC bars minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaign

The Election Commission of India banned Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days for moral breach of conduct during Delhi Assembly election campaigns.
The EC also gagged BJP MP Parvesh Varma for four days for controversial remarks.
The order comes after comments at a Delhi election rally by both leaders this week. In an election rally Thakur urged a crowd to "shoot down traitors" and his colleague Verma claimed those who have mounted a weeks-long peaceful sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh against the controversial citizenship law "will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters".
The election commission had earlier ordered removal of the leaders from the list of BJP "star campaigners".
Election Commission bans MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for 72 hours from campaigning, BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned for 96 hours. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4KzPTozig8— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
