Delhi polls: Who's fighting whom? List of all BJP, Congress, AAP candidates

The deadline for filing nomination for ended on January 21. The list of candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress is now known.

The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020.

While will be contesting alone on all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, will contest on 67 seats and its ally Janata Dal United and Lok Janashakti Party will fight on the remaining 3 seats. Similarly, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.





Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from New Delhi seat against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and first-timer Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. In the Assembly polls five years ago, had won 67 seats with a vote share of 54.3%. is going to the polls with promises of affordable healthcare, education and cheap water and electricity. is fighting these elections on the strength of the Narendra Modi brand while Congress has invoked Sheila Dixit's term as CM to revive support amongst the voters. had managed to win only 3 seats in the elections five years ago while the Congress couldn't open its account.



Among the new faces, Atishi Marlena has filed nominations and will contest on AAP ticket from Kalkaji, Raghav Chaddha will fight from Rajinder Nagar against Congress’ youngest candidate Rocky Tuseed. BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga, known for his antics, will contest from Hari Nagar.

The 3 major parties have fielded a total of 24 women candidates, 5 more than the 2015 election.

Here is the constituency-wise full list of candidates fielded by AAP, BJP, and Congress for the 70 seats of 2020 Delhi Assembly elections

