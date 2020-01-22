Delhi polls: Who's fighting whom? List of all BJP, Congress, AAP candidates

JUST IN
Delhi elections: Here's the full list of AAP candidates, constituency-wise
While AAP will be contesting alone on all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, BJP will contest on 67 seats and Congress party in 66

The deadline for filing nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections ended on January 21. The list of candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress is now known.

The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020.

While AAP will be contesting alone on all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, BJP will contest on 67 seats and its ally Janata Dal United and Lok Janashakti Party will fight on the remaining 3 seats. Similarly, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from New Delhi seat against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and first-timer Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. In the Assembly polls five years ago, AAP had won 67 seats with a vote share of 54.3%. AAP is going to the polls with promises of affordable healthcare, education and cheap water and electricity. BJP is fighting these elections on the strength of the Narendra Modi brand while Congress has invoked Sheila Dixit's term as CM to revive support amongst the voters. BJP had managed to win only 3 seats in the elections five years ago while the Congress couldn't open its account.


Among the new faces, Atishi Marlena has filed nominations and will contest on AAP ticket from Kalkaji, Raghav Chaddha will fight from Rajinder Nagar against Congress’ youngest candidate Rocky Tuseed. BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga, known for his antics, will contest from Hari Nagar.

The 3 major parties have fielded a total of 24 women candidates, 5 more than the 2015 election.

Here is the constituency-wise full list of candidates fielded by AAP, BJP, and Congress for the 70 seats of 2020 Delhi Assembly elections

Constituency AAP candidate Congress candidate BJP candidate
Mundka: Dharampal Lakra Dr Naresh Kumar Azad Singh
Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar Surender Kumar Ravindra Kumar Indraj
Rithala Mahinder Goyal Pradeep Kumar Pandey Manish Chaudhary
Badli Ajesh Yadav Devender Yadav Vijay Bhagat
Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma Mukesh Goel Rajkumar Bhati
Timarpur Dilip Pandey Amar Lata Sangwan Surendra Singh Bittu
Burari Sanjeev Jha Pramod Tyagi (RJD) Shailendra Kumar (JDU)
Narela Sharad Kumar Siddharth Kundu Neel Daman Khatri
Shakur Basti Satyendar Jain Dev Raj Arora S C Vats
Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta J S Nayol
Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Sumesh Gupta Vijender Gupta
Mangol Puri Rakhi Birla Rajesh Lilotia Karamsingh Karma
Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Mandeep Singh Sumanlata Shokeen
Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Jai Kishan Ramchandra Chawdia
Kirari Rituraj Jha Mohd Riyazuddin Khan Anil Jha
Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Raminder Singh Bamrah Rajiv Babbar
Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon Surender Setia Tajinderpal Singh Bagga
Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Amandeep Singh Sudan Ramesh Khanna
Madipur Girish Soni Jai Prakash Panwar Kailash Sankhla
Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Ramesh Kumar Popli Subhash Sachdeva
Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand Krishna Tirath Pravesh Ratan
Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Gaurav Dhanak Yogender Chandoliya
Ballimaran Imran Hussain Haroon Yusuf Lata Sodhi
Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar Kamal Kant Sharma Tilak Ram Gupta
Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Hari Kishan Jindal Dr Mahander Nagpal
Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Akansha Ola Kapil Mishra
Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Satbir Sharma Jai Prakash
Chandni Chowk Prahlad Singh Sawhney Alka Lamba Suman Kumar Gupta

Matia Mahal

 Shoaib Iqbal Mirza Javed Ali Ravinder Gupta
Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi Radhika Khera Ashish Sood
Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Mukesh Sharma Sanjay Singh
Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan Shakti Kumar Bishnoi Krishan Gahlot
Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra Adarsh Shastri Pradyumn Rajput
Matiala Gulab Singh Sumesh Shokeen Rajesh Gahlot
Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot Sahib Singh Yadav Ajit Kharkhari
Bijwasan B S Joon Parveen Rana Sat Prakash Ran
Palam Bhavna Gaur Nirmal Kumar Singh Vijay Pandit
Delhi Cantt Virender Singh Kadian Sandeep Tanwar Manish Singh
Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha Rocky Tuseed R P Singh

New Delhi

 Arvind Kejriwal Romesh Sabharwal Sunil Yadav
Jangpura Praveen Kumar Talwinder Singh Marwah Impreet Singh Bakshi
Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal Abhishek Dutt Ravindra Chaudhary
Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Neetu Verma Shailendra Singh Monty
R K Puram Parmila Tokas Priyanka Singh Anil Kumar Sharma
Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Mohinder Chaudhary Kusum Khatri
Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar Satish Lohia Brahm Singh Tanwar
Deoli Prakash Jarwal Arvinder Singh Arvind Kumar
Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Yaduraj Chaudhary Khushiram
Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Poonam Azad S C L Gupta (JDU)
Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Sukhbir Singh Pawar Shikha Rai
Kalkaji Atishi Shivani Chopra haramvir Singh
Tughlakabad Sahi Ram Shubam Sharma Vikram Bidhuri
Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Pramod Kumar Yadav Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
Okhla Amanatullah Khan Parvez Hashmi Braham Singh

Trilokpuri

 Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Vijay Kumar Kiran Vaidya
Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) Amareesh Goutham Rajkumar Dhillon
Patparganj Manish Sisodia Laxman Rawat Ravi Negi
Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi Hari Dutt Sharma Ajay Kumar Varma
Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla Gurcharan Singh Raju Om Prakash Sharma
Krishna Nagar S K Bagga Advocate A K Walia Anil Goyal
Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) Arvinder Singh Lovely Anil Kumar Bajpai
Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel Narender Nath Sanjay Goyal
Seema Puri Rajendra Pal Gautam Veer Singh Dhingan
Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh Vipin Sharma Jitender Mahajan
Seelampur Abdul Rehman Mateen Ahmed Kaushal Mishra
Ghonda Shri Dutt Sharma Bhisham Sharma Ajay Mahawat
Babarpur Gopal Rai Anveeksha Tripathi Jain Naresh Gaur
Gokalpur Ch Surendra Kumar S P Singh Ranjit Kashyap
Mustafabad Haji Yunus Ali Mehndi Jagdish Pradhan
Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak Arbind Singh Mohan Singh Bisht

