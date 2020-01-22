Delhi polls: Who's fighting whom? List of all BJP, Congress, AAP candidates

-
-
The deadline for filing nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections ended on January 21. The list of candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress is now known.
The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020.
While AAP will be contesting alone on all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, BJP will contest on 67 seats and its ally Janata Dal United and Lok Janashakti Party will fight on the remaining 3 seats. Similarly, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.
Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from New Delhi seat against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and first-timer Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. In the Assembly polls five years ago, AAP had won 67 seats with a vote share of 54.3%. AAP is going to the polls with promises of affordable healthcare, education and cheap water and electricity. BJP is fighting these elections on the strength of the Narendra Modi brand while Congress has invoked Sheila Dixit's term as CM to revive support amongst the voters. BJP had managed to win only 3 seats in the elections five years ago while the Congress couldn't open its account.
Among the new faces, Atishi Marlena has filed nominations and will contest on AAP ticket from Kalkaji, Raghav Chaddha will fight from Rajinder Nagar against Congress’ youngest candidate Rocky Tuseed. BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga, known for his antics, will contest from Hari Nagar.
The 3 major parties have fielded a total of 24 women candidates, 5 more than the 2015 election.
Here is the constituency-wise full list of candidates fielded by AAP, BJP, and Congress for the 70 seats of 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
|Constituency
|AAP candidate
|Congress candidate
|BJP candidate
|Mundka:
|Dharampal Lakra
|Dr Naresh Kumar
|Azad Singh
|Bawana
|Jai Bhagwan Upkar
|Surender Kumar
|Ravindra Kumar Indraj
|Rithala
|Mahinder Goyal
|Pradeep Kumar Pandey
|Manish Chaudhary
|Badli
|Ajesh Yadav
|Devender Yadav
|Vijay Bhagat
|Adarsh Nagar
|Pawan Sharma
|Mukesh Goel
|Rajkumar Bhati
|Timarpur
|Dilip Pandey
|Amar Lata Sangwan
|Surendra Singh Bittu
|Burari
|Sanjeev Jha
|Pramod Tyagi (RJD)
|Shailendra Kumar (JDU)
|Narela
|Sharad Kumar
|Siddharth Kundu
|Neel Daman Khatri
|Shakur Basti
|Satyendar Jain
|Dev Raj Arora
|S C Vats
|Shalimar Bagh
|Bandana Kumari
|Rekha Gupta
|J S Nayol
|Rohini
|Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
|Sumesh Gupta
|Vijender Gupta
|Mangol Puri
|Rakhi Birla
|Rajesh Lilotia
|Karamsingh Karma
|Nangloi Jat
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|Mandeep Singh
|Sumanlata Shokeen
|Sultanpur Majra
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|Jai Kishan
|Ramchandra Chawdia
|Kirari
|Rituraj Jha
|Mohd Riyazuddin Khan
|Anil Jha
|Tilak Nagar
|Jarnail Singh
|Raminder Singh Bamrah
|Rajiv Babbar
|Hari Nagar
|Rajkumari Dhillon
|Surender Setia
|Tajinderpal Singh Bagga
|Rajouri Garden
|Dhanwati Chandela
|Amandeep Singh Sudan
|Ramesh Khanna
|Madipur
|Girish Soni
|Jai Prakash Panwar
|Kailash Sankhla
|Moti Nagar
|Shiv Charan Goel
|Ramesh Kumar Popli
|Subhash Sachdeva
|Patel Nagar
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|Krishna Tirath
|Pravesh Ratan
|Karol Bagh
|Vishesh Ravi
|Gaurav Dhanak
|Yogender Chandoliya
|Ballimaran
|Imran Hussain
|Haroon Yusuf
|Lata Sodhi
|Tri Nagar
|Preeti Tomar
|Kamal Kant Sharma
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|Wazirpur
|Rajesh Gupta
|Hari Kishan Jindal
|Dr Mahander Nagpal
|Model Town
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|Akansha Ola
|Kapil Mishra
|Sadar Bazar
|Som Dutt
|Satbir Sharma
|Jai Prakash
|Chandni Chowk
|Prahlad Singh Sawhney
|Alka Lamba
|Suman Kumar Gupta
|
Matia Mahal
|Shoaib Iqbal
|Mirza Javed Ali
|Ravinder Gupta
|Janakpuri
|Rajesh Rishi
|Radhika Khera
|Ashish Sood
|Vikaspuri
|Mahinder Yadav
|Mukesh Sharma
|Sanjay Singh
|Uttam Nagar
|Naresh Balyan
|Shakti Kumar Bishnoi
|Krishan Gahlot
|Dwarka
|Vinay Kumar Mishra
|Adarsh Shastri
|Pradyumn Rajput
|Matiala
|Gulab Singh
|Sumesh Shokeen
|Rajesh Gahlot
|Najafgarh
|Kailash Gahlot
|Sahib Singh Yadav
|Ajit Kharkhari
|Bijwasan
|B S Joon
|Parveen Rana
|Sat Prakash Ran
|Palam
|Bhavna Gaur
|Nirmal Kumar Singh
|Vijay Pandit
|Delhi Cantt
|Virender Singh Kadian
|Sandeep Tanwar
|Manish Singh
|Rajinder Nagar
|Raghav Chadha
|Rocky Tuseed
|R P Singh
|
New Delhi
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Romesh Sabharwal
|Sunil Yadav
|Jangpura
|Praveen Kumar
|Talwinder Singh Marwah
|Impreet Singh Bakshi
|Kasturba Nagar
|Madan Lal
|Abhishek Dutt
|Ravindra Chaudhary
|Malviya Nagar
|Somnath Bharti
|Neetu Verma
|Shailendra Singh Monty
|R K Puram
|Parmila Tokas
|Priyanka Singh
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|Mehrauli
|Naresh Yadav
|Mohinder Chaudhary
|Kusum Khatri
|Chhatarpur
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|Satish Lohia
|Brahm Singh Tanwar
|Deoli
|Prakash Jarwal
|Arvinder Singh
|Arvind Kumar
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Ajay Dutt
|Yaduraj Chaudhary
|Khushiram
|Sangam Vihar
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|Poonam Azad
|S C L Gupta (JDU)
|Greater Kailash
|Saurabh Bharadwaj
|Sukhbir Singh Pawar
|Shikha Rai
|Kalkaji
|Atishi
|Shivani Chopra
|haramvir Singh
|Tughlakabad
|Sahi Ram
|Shubam Sharma
|Vikram Bidhuri
|Badarpur
|Ram Singh Netaji
|Pramod Kumar Yadav
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
|Okhla
|Amanatullah Khan
|Parvez Hashmi
|Braham Singh
|
Trilokpuri
|Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
|Vijay Kumar
|Kiran Vaidya
|Kondli
|Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
|Amareesh Goutham
|Rajkumar Dhillon
|Patparganj
|Manish Sisodia
|Laxman Rawat
|Ravi Negi
|Laxmi Nagar
|Nitin Tyagi
|Hari Dutt Sharma
|Ajay Kumar Varma
|Vishwas Nagar
|Deepak Singla
|Gurcharan Singh Raju
|Om Prakash Sharma
|Krishna Nagar
|S K Bagga Advocate
|A K Walia
|Anil Goyal
|Gandhi Nagar
|Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|Anil Kumar Bajpai
|Shahdara
|Ram Niwas Goel
|Narender Nath
|Sanjay Goyal
|Seema Puri
|Rajendra Pal Gautam
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|Rohtas Nagar
|Sarita Singh
|Vipin Sharma
|Jitender Mahajan
|Seelampur
|Abdul Rehman
|Mateen Ahmed
|Kaushal Mishra
|Ghonda
|Shri Dutt Sharma
|Bhisham Sharma
|Ajay Mahawat
|Babarpur
|Gopal Rai
|Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
|Naresh Gaur
|Gokalpur
|Ch Surendra Kumar
|S P Singh
|Ranjit Kashyap
|Mustafabad
|Haji Yunus
|Ali Mehndi
|Jagdish Pradhan
|Karawal Nagar
|Durgesh Pathak
|Arbind Singh
|Mohan Singh Bisht
