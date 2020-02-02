JUST IN
AAP wants Adityanath out of Delhi campaigning for 'provocative speeches'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

"If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

First Published: Sun, February 02 2020. 14:57 IST

