Denied poll ticket, Assam BJP minister joins Congress

-
ALSO READ
Two Congress MLAs to join BJP before December 30: Assam BJP president
BJP working overtime to destroy the social fabric of Assam: Congress
Congress announces first list of 40 candidates for Assam elections
Former Gujarat CM, Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dies at 94
Nitish meets Bihar governor, stakes claim for forming new government
-
Unhappy with the denial of party ticket for the assembly election in Assam, BJP minister Sum Ronghang on Sunday joined the opposition Congress which is likely to field him from the Diphu constituency held by him.
The hill areas development and mines and minerals minister joined the Congress in presence of AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and the partys state unit chief Ripun Bora.
"I did not like the way I was denied the ticket. I performed my duties with full dedication. I did not get the ticket due to the conspiracy of certain individuals," Ronghang told reporters without elaborating.
The minister alleged that the BJP functions in a "non-transparent manner".
"I felt that I will not be able to serve my people by staying in the BJP. That is why I have left the party and joined the Congress," Ronghang said.
Though Bora declined to comment on whether Ronghang will be given a ticket, Congress sources said that his name is being considered for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU