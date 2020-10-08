JD(U) fields Sunil Kumar in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election in Bihar

has fielded Sunil Kumar at Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election, said party's state general secretary Naveen Arya on Wednesday.

The by-poll of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency has been necessitated due to death of JD(U) sitting MP Baidyanath Mahto. Sunil Kumar is son of late MP Baidyanath Mahto.

The by-poll for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.

