Pawar to meet Sonia as impasse over govt formation in Maharashtra continues
EC notifies for 1st of 5-phase polling in Jharkhand; voting on Nov 30

The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 13 and for withdrawing nominations is November 16

IANS  |  Ranchi 

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand on November 30. The state will vote in five phases.

In the first phase, polling will take place in 13 Assembly seats -- Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 13 and for withdrawing nominations is November 16.

So far, no political party has announced candidates for the first phase of polling.
First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 17:05 IST

