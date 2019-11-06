EC notifies for 1st of 5-phase polling in Jharkhand; voting on Nov 30

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Assembly elections 2020: EC to announce poll schedule today
Jharkhand: Five opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly polls
Jharkhand elections: Infighting, turncoats mar grand alliance dreams
Jharkhand to vote in 5 phases between Nov 30-Dec 20; result on Dec 23
Jharkhand LS polls: 660,000 voters to seal fate of 67 candidates tomorrow
-
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand on November 30. The state will vote in five phases.
In the first phase, polling will take place in 13 Assembly seats -- Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.
The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 13 and for withdrawing nominations is November 16.
So far, no political party has announced candidates for the first phase of polling.