Jharkhand Assembly elections 2020: EC to announce poll schedule today

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission will announce schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Friday evening, an official statement said.

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

There were speculations that the EC would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.
First Published: Fri, November 01 2019. 12:45 IST

