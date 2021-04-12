West Bengal: BJP to hold 2,000 small 'potho sabhas' in and around Kolkata

-
Seeking to woo voters in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a massive public outreach campaign from Tuesday during which more than 2,000 street corner meetings will be held in over 40 assembly seats, party leaders said on Monday.
Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, top union ministers and senior party leaders will also address these meetings or "potho sabhas" of up to 500 people, said a party functionary who is involved in handling the BJP's election campaign in the state.
The party is adding the 'potho sabhas' to its already high-octane campaign in West Bengal to make inroads in Kolkata and its surrounding region, seen as a stronghold of the state's ruling TMC which had trounced the BJP in this region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, despite a surge in the saffron party's vote share across the state.
Keeping in mind the convenience of people, these meetings will take place in the evening in easy-to-access areas such as housing societies and community centres, among others.
The campaign will start with senior party leader Amit Shah addressing meetings in Dum Dum and Baranagar assembly constituencies on Tuesday, the BJP leader said.
Considering the unique features of this urban area which is facing several governance and infrastructure-related issues, the BJP's West Bengal unit has planned this massive public outreach campaign in over 40 assembly constituencies in and around the city, he said.
The party's national and state leaders will reach out to the various communities residing in Kolkata to share with them the BJP's vision for the city in specific and the state in general, he said.
Party leaders said Kolkata has been the home ground of many significant movements in Indian history. However, due to the neglect by state governments of the past, the city and its people have been facing issues on multiple fronts such as crumbling infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, lack of economic growth and growing concern over the safety of women, among others.
Four phases of Assembly elections in West Bengal are over and another four phases are left.
