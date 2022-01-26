UP Assembly elections: Opinion Polls are 'Opium Polls', says Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Afghan farmers continue to grow opium poppy amid Taliban's unclear policy
UP polls: Akhilesh announces SOPs for farmers, takes pledge to defeat BJP
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday warned people against opinion polls ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly calling them opium polls".
"Opinion Polls in reality are Opium polls. We need to be careful of them, Yadav said in his address at the party office here on the occasion of Republic Day.
"BJP leaders want to take the election in a different direction with their statements. All kinds of misconceptions are being spread on WhatsApp," he said.
The SP had earlier written to the Election Commission demanding ban on opinion polls on news channels, terming them a violation of election code of conduct.
Yadav said people with "negative mindset" and those "dividing the society" want to take the country backwards.
"The country got its freedom through a long struggle and sacrifice of thousands of youths. A pledge must be taken to save this freedom, democracy, and the Constitution," he said.
Yadav alleged that the BJP government "insulted" the farmers during the farm bill strife and exhorted people to come together against it.
"Farmers' sons are protecting the border. But farmers are being harassed in the country and subjected to use of force. What was done to crush the farmers' protest we all know. Everyone must consider this assembly election as their own. It will be decisive."
Yadav also claimed that people's problems will go away after March 10 when SP will have come to the power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU