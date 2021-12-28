Goa will trounce Bengal-based pol parties, just like in football: Kamat

will trounce West Bengal-based (AITC) in politics, just like Goan football teams have defeated football giants from the eastern state, according to former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.

"We are not concerned about political parties which are outsiders. There are people coming here from Bengal. Bengal is known for football. Goans can play football too," Kamat said late on Monday.

"Whenever Bengal and play against each other, Goans have scored goals and sent them back to Bengal. I am confident that this time too, Goans will put Bengal in its place," the former Chief Minister also said.

Kamat was referring to the heady rivalry between West Bengal-based football clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting and Goa-based clubs like Dempo FC, Salgaocar FC, Churchill Brothers, etc., over the last few decades before the emergence of the Indian Super League.

The Trinamool and the have been at loggerheads ever since the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party announced its electoral foray in three months back. The Trinamool Congress has inducted several Congress leaders over the last three months, the top picks including former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and a sitting Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.

