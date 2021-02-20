Guj civic polls: Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot

Union Home Minister will be in on Sunday to cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad, the BJP said.

Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, theGujaratBJP said in a release on Saturday.

It said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, currently under treatment for coronavirus at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Heart Hospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot.

Rupani had collapsed on stage while campaigning for the last Sunday and was detected with COVID-19 the next day.

to six municipal corporations in will be held on Sunday, and results will be announced on February 23.