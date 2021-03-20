If there is any party Bangla in true sense, it is BJP: PM Modi in Kharagpur

-
ALSO READ
WB polls: BJP to announce names of 80 candidates today, says Rajib Banerjee
Lack of industry in Nandigram may return to haunt Mamata Banerjee
PM to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Vijayvargiya
Mamata going Leftists' way amid erosion of party base in WB: UP minister
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support
-
Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sustained attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dubbing it an 'outsider party', Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a massive public rally on Saturday in West Midnapore's Kharagpur said "if there is a Bengal party in the true sense, then it is the BJP".
"The father of the Jana Sangh was the son of this Bengal. The BJP's DNA has the ethics, thoughts and values of Ashutosh Mukherjee and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. With these features, we want to take Bengal to the next level in terms of development and make the future bright for the people of the state," Modi said.
Urging people to vote for the saffron camp, he said that the people of West Bengal have seen the political regimes of all other parties in Bengal, except for the BJP.
People gave an opportunity of 10 years to Mamata to bring development in the state. But she gave them 10 years of "plunder, corruption and misrule".
"Just give us one chance to come to power in Bengal for 5 years. I promise you that the BJP will work towards the direction of making the state a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), the region which has been lagging behind almost for 70-years... The BJP will bring a change to the destruction caused by these parties in last 70 years in the state...
"Arrey Didi, Bengal gave you 10-years for governance... We not only want to bloom lotus in Bengal but also want to make the future of the people of Bengal bright," he pointed out.
The Prime Minister said that last night, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down for 50-55 minutes which left everyone worried.
"But here in Bengal, development, belief and dreams of the young people have been down for 50-55 years," he said, adding that "Bangal mein isbar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal)".
He said that people of West Bengal are getting impatient to bring in "ashol poriborton" (real change) to Bengal.
Braving scorching sun, thousands of people came to attend PM Modi's rally on Saturday at Kharagpur. Armed with banners and placards, people were also seen sloganeering in favour of Modi ahead of the Prime Minister's address at the rally.
Modi recalled the names of revolutions that started from West Midnapore and bowed to the land saying he is "fortunate" to address such a huge rally at Kharagpur.
He praised BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for his relentless effort to consolidate the party's organisation in West Bengal.
"I am proud that we have a party state unit president like Dilip Ghosh who took the organisation to such a height despite regular attacks by Mamata Banerjee's party. He never refrained from working for the betterment of West Bengal," Modi said.
Harping on the theory of "double-engine government" PM Modi said that wherever there are BJP governments in the states, the Central and BJP-led state governments are engaged in the services towards the people with "the power of a double engine".
"We are working with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'," he said.
Modi said that if the BJP government comes to power in the state -- agriculture, irrigation and cold storage facilities will be made better. This will benefit the potato farmers in the region.
"Improvement drives would be carried out in areas of healthcare, drinking water facilities and rural roads too. We're committed to all-round development," he said.
--IANS
sbn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU