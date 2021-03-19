BJP old-timers shedding tears as party fielded TMC turncoats: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC membership; several leaders rally behind him
TMC filled with individuals who don't bother about anyone: Suvendu Adhikari
Why TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari is a big catch for BJP before elections?
TMC calls Trivedi ungrateful after he quits RS seat, BJP welcomes him
Nandigram to witness Battle Royale as BJP pits Suvendu against Mamata
-
Branding TMC turncoats as "traitors", party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it was good riddance they have moved out of her camp, but the "switch over has left BJP old-timers sulking" as the saffron camp has chosen to field the defectors over its loyalists.
Accusing the BJP of practising "politics of riot, loot and murder", Banerjee, during a poll rally here in Purba Medinipur, urged everyone "to be on guard against outsiders appearing in their localities".
The TMC, which has made 'Bengali pride' its core poll plank, calls the BJP a 'party of outsiders', as its top leaders hail from outside the state.
In an obvious reference to former state ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee who have deserted her camp, the TMC supremo said, "Gaddars, mir jafars (traitors) have now become candidates of the BJP, much to the dismay of the saffron party's old-timers."
"The old-timers in the BJP are now shedding tears sitting at home," she claimed.
Noting she had been subjected to grievous injuries in the past, Banerjee said, "Earlier, I was hit on my head, back and other parts of my body. My feet were spared. Now they are aiming for my leg to ensure I do not take part in campaigning. But I am a street fighter. They cannot put me down."
The CM, who sustained injuries on her leg during electioneering in Nandigram on March 10, has claimed that she was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by her rivals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU