WB polls: BJP to announce names of 80 candidates today, says Rajib Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Nadda to launch rice collection programme in Bengal to woo farmers
Parties move to 'real' from 'virtual' campaign in run-up to Bihar polls
BJP, RJD MLAs engage in scuffles, hurl abuses in Bihar Assembly
JP Nadda targets Mamata govt, says TMC working with criminal instinct
West Bengal polls 2021: Rajib Banerjee, other former TMC leaders join BJP
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised names of candidates for almost 80 more candidates for the third and fourth phase of upcoming West Bengal assembly elections and will announce them on Sunday, said party leader Rajib Banerjee after the CEC meeting.
"We mainly spoke about the third and fourth phase, and I think almost 80 seats have been finalised. The announcement will be made tomorrow," said Banerjee after the CEC meeting in Delhi on Saturday.
He added that he wants to contest from his previous seat- Domjur, and had made his intentions clear to the party.
BJP has already announced 58 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
The BJP's central election committee also finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam and Kerala assembly polls in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda were also present in the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU