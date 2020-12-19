Mamata going Leftists' way amid erosion of party base in WB: UP minister

-
An Uttar Pradesh minister on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata of going the Leftist way of "politics of violence" after finding her party Trinamool Congress' base eroding in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power and Additional Energy Resources Shrikant Sharma hurled the allegation while condemning the recent attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy in the state.
''Like the Leftist, she has adopted politics of violence as she finds her days as West Bengal chief minister numbered,'' Sharma said in a virtual meeting with a group of reporters here.
Condemning the attack on Nadda during his visit to West Bengal, he said people of the state are "ashamed of the filthy language Mamta had used after the attack as people from Bengal are known for their suave and sophisticated language and culture".
Probably she has read the writing on the wall that predicts her rout in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in her state, the minister said.
On farmers' agitation against the three recent farm laws of the Centre, Sharma alleged that farmers are being misguided by the various opposition parties in a desperate bid to expand their base.
He said Narendra Modi is the first prime minister who has sincerely thought about the plight of farmers and set a target to double their income by 2022.
He is the real well-wisher of farmers and wants their economic development, he said, urging farmers to the government for the redressal of their problems.
Finding their existence in peril, the parties with vested interests are using farmer's agitation as a tool to revive their base, said Sharma.
On Aam Aadmi Party's decision to contest the next UP assembly elections, he said, Arvind Kejriwal is not coming to the state for the first time and has already seen his party's fate in earlier elections in the state.
The people of the state has not forgotten the odd conduct of Delhi government towards them and are eagerly awaiting to take revenge, the minister stated.
He has miserably failed to provide even fresh air and drinking water to Delhites so far, the minister alleged.
He also termed Congress as a rudderless boat, currently gripped with infighting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
