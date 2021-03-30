Kerala Assembly polls 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out road show

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
High-pitched campign for first phase election in Assam comes to end
LIVE: Farmers' stir may continue till December, says Rakesh Tikait
Kerala Assembly election: Ensure only one vote for a person, HC tells EC
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
-
Congress leader Priyanka
Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party candidate.
Seated atop a moving vehicle along withAritha Babu, the Congress candidate from Kayamkulam, Priyanka clad in a yellow salwar kameez, waved to the jostling crowd of people lined up on both sides of the road and also shook hands with many enthusiastic voters.
Twenty six-year-old Aritha is the youngest candidate in the poll arena in Kerala.
Sitting CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha Hari is the LDF candidate in the constituency, while BJP has fielded Pradeep Lal.
Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Karunagapally and hold road shows at Kottarakkara and Kollam, before leaving for neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram district where she will address a meeting at Venjaramoodu and hold roadshows at various places including coastal Poonthura.
A public meeting will also be held at the coastal hamlet of Valiyathura.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU