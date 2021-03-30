Kerala assembly polls: PM Modi to address election rally in Palakkad today

Prime Minister will on Tuesday address a public meeting in Palakkad ahead of the assembly elections in

Numerous flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in different sizes and huge cut-outs of PM Modi have been put up along the way up to the ground where he will be addressing the gathering.

A heavy deployment of the police force has also been made at the venue.

The Prime Minister is on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls. He is also scheduled to address election rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Elections for the 140-member assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

