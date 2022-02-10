Kerala CM Vijayan lashes out at Adityanath for remarks against Kerala

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged disparaging comments against Kerala ahead of Assembly polls in the north Indian state.
In a video message to the electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls, Adityanath warned them that the north Indian state could soon become a "Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala" if they commit any mistakes in the election.
Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions.
"If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want", the Kerala Chief Minister said in a tweet.
The Chief Minister also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart.
Slamming Adityanath for his remarks, Satheesan also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry.
"Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians. #kerala #democracy #religiousharmony #UPElections2022," Satheesan, a Congress leader, tweeted.
In a video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP, Adityanath said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added.
"Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal," the UP CM had said.
