Mamata's letter to non-BJP leaders symbolises her 'despair': Javadekar

Senior BJP leader on Thursday said supremo Mamata Banerjee's letter to non-BJP leaders symbolises her "despair" as she knows that not only is she losing from the seat but her party is also going to be dislodged from power in

In a letter to the non-BJP leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi released by the Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Wednesday, Banerjee said the time has come for a "united and effective" struggle against the BJP's alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and that opposition leaders should try present a "credible alternative" to the people of the country.

Asked about the letter at a press conference where he announced the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Rajinikanth, Javadekar said, "Mamata Banerjee's letter sybolises her despair. She has understood that she is losing, not just herself in Nandigram, but the is also going to be dislodged from power, and because of that she is even urging the Congress, which is fighting against her, to unite with her."



This letter is about her survival, the Information and Broadcasting Minister added.

He refused to answer another question on polls, saying the press meet was for the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

The letter by Banerjee came on the eve of the second phase of the Assembly polls in in which she is locked in a fierce fight in constituency against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, the letter has been sent to chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray(Maharashtra-Shiv Sena), Hemant Soren(Jharkhand-JMM), Arvind Kejriwal(Delh-AAP), Naveen Patnaik(Odisha-BJD) and Jagan Reddy(Andhra Pradesh--YSR Congress), NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, NC's Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya.

