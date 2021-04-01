Mamata's letter to non-BJP leaders symbolises her 'despair': Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Campaigning for second phase of West Bengal assembly elections ends
You can bring change in West Bengal by defeating Mamata in Nandigram: Shah
West Bengal doesn't tolerate violence against women, says Mamata Banerjee
Govt approves issuance of 16th tranche of electoral bonds from April 1-10
No development in 10 yrs, Mamata took Bengal back to 19th century: Rajnath
-
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's letter to non-BJP leaders symbolises her "despair" as she knows that not only is she losing from the Nandigram seat but her party is also going to be dislodged from power in West Bengal.
In a letter to the non-BJP leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi released by the Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Wednesday, Banerjee said the time has come for a "united and effective" struggle against the BJP's alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and that opposition leaders should try present a "credible alternative" to the people of the country.
Asked about the letter at a press conference where he announced the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Rajinikanth, Javadekar said, "Mamata Banerjee's letter sybolises her despair. She has understood that she is losing, not just herself in Nandigram, but the TMC is also going to be dislodged from power, and because of that she is even urging the Congress, which is fighting against her, to unite with her."
This letter is about her survival, the Information and Broadcasting Minister added.
He refused to answer another question on West Bengal polls, saying the press meet was for the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
The letter by Banerjee came on the eve of the second phase of the Assembly polls in West Bengal in which she is locked in a fierce fight in Nandigram constituency against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.
Besides Sonia Gandhi, the letter has been sent to chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray(Maharashtra-Shiv Sena), Hemant Soren(Jharkhand-JMM), Arvind Kejriwal(Delh-AAP), Naveen Patnaik(Odisha-BJD) and Jagan Reddy(Andhra Pradesh--YSR Congress), NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, NC's Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU