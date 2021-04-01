Bengal polls: Amid violence, voter turnout reaches 37.42% till 11:31 am

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly polls: 13.14% voter turnout till 9 am in second phase
West Bengal Assembly polls: 15.72% voting in 3 hours during second phase
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP distributing money
Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as Nandigram campaign ends
Nandigram poll: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stay for whole day
-
Amid violence between political parties in West Bengal, the voter turnout for the second phase of state Assembly polls reached 37.42 per cent till 11
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Paschim Medinipur recorded the highest turnout among districts and Narayangarh recorded the highest turnout among constituencies.
Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.
Ahead of polling, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants on the wee hours of Thursday. A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police informed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alleged that the police are not letting a fair election to take place and enabling TMC people to capture the booths.
BJP's Mandal President of Debra constituency, Mohan Singh, was detained by the police, following which a ruckus ensued there.
TMC party workers also accused BJP's candidate from Debra, Bharati Ghosh of influencing the electorate by visiting the polling booths.
A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote in the second phase.
Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.
Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU