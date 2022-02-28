Manipur poll personnel killed in accidental firing: Chief Electoral Office

-
A Manipur Police personnel, who was on poll duty on Monday, was killed in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle during the first phase of assembly elections to 38 seats in the northeastern state, Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said.
The incident took place in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district. The police personnel was identified as Naorem Ibochouba, a resident of Kakching district, he said.
Agarwal condoled the death of the police personnel, and said that his body has been airlifted to Imphal and sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy, the officer added.
