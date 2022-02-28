Manipur Assembly elections: Voter turnout nearly 50% till 1 pm

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Assembly polls: PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP's victory in all 5 states
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
-
A voter turnout of 48.88 per cent was recorded till 1 am for the first phase of Manipur elections, the Election Commission of India informed on Monday.
Kangpokpi district reported the highest voter turnout of 61.30 per cent followed by Imphal West with 52.15 per cent.
Other districts, namely, Bishnupur reported a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent, Imphal East 46.11 per cent and Churachandpur 40.37 per cent.
Reportedly, clashes broke out between Congress and BJP supporters in Keithelmanbi after Congress raised allegations of booth capturing.
A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.
Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.
Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.
On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).
The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU